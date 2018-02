Have your say

Ever get lonely on long car rides?

Well, fear not, as bargain store B&M have come up with a genius solution, and will certainly make your neighbours look twice.

For just £2.99 you can look like a chauffeur to the rich, famous and even righteous.

Whether you want a Queen in a Qashqai or a Pope in a Polo, these stickers will go down a treat at the country club.