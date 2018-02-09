‘Our new grit bin is no use if it’s empty’

The Winter Olympics have just got underway in South Korea, but they’ve been going on for weeks in South Ribble.

A slippery slope in Walton-le-Dale to rival the downhill course in Pyeongchang is sending a chill through residents living at the bottom.

Fears of cars skidding into the gardens of Marlborough Drive have prompted locals to campaign for a grit and salt bin at the critical point. But more than a month after Lancashire County Council unveiled the shiny new roadside receptacle, householders are still waiting for something to put in it.

“It’s no use without grit and salt,” said Jeff McGinty whose semi-detached home is right in the firing line from sliding vehicles. With the weather we’ve been having this week cars are skidding all over the place. It’s only a matter of time before one of them ends up on my front lawn.”

If that happens, it won’t be the first time, according to neighbour Susan Eames. She once had an unwelcome caller when a vehicle slid ad smashed into the front wall and somersaulted into her garden.

“We’ve been on to the council for a while now to put us a grit bin outside so we can spread it on the road when it gets treacherous,” she said “But since it arrived it’s been empty. We’ve asked for something to put in it and they keep saying they can’t just come out to fill one bin, they have to wait until they have a full wagon before they can do it.

“So while we wait we worry. And with this week’s sub-zero temperatures, we really have been worried.”

Marlborough Road is a steep hill, with a tight right-hand bin at the bottom, just outside Jeff and Susan’s homes.