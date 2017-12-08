National appeal launched to trace man wanted in connection with rape of girl

An appeal has been launched to trace a man wanted in connection with the rape of a 16 year-old.

Police in Cleveland say that 24-year-old Heman Mohammed Tahir could be anywhere in the country and are asking members of the public to remain vigilant.

Tahir is wanted in connection with the incident which is said by police to have happened overnight on Tuesday, September 26 into Wednesday September 27 in Hartlepool.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.