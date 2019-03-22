Longridge's world champ John does keepy-uppy all the way across the Sahara

Freestyle football king John Farnworth has juggled a ball up Everest . . . but his latest test was his toughest yet.

Freestyle football king John Farnworth has juggled a ball up Everest . . . but his latest test was his toughest yet.

The World Champion from Longridge has just crossed the Sahara Desert doing keepy-uppy all the way.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve done in terms of heat and the distance we needed to cover - it was gruelling,” he said after arriving back back home this week. “But at the same time it was such an amazing experience.”

John, who conquered Everest with a football last year, set himself the task of juggling a ball for 100 kilometres of sand dunes in baking 40 degree heat to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

The time frame was just six days and after four of those he still had half of his marathon to cover.

“The first two days were a nightmare,” he said. “A sandstorm struck us and in the first day we only managed three kilometres. We did 10 on the second day, so we were well behind on our schedule.

“I had to wear goggles because the sand was getting in my eyes. It was a real struggle.

“With two days left we still had 50 kilomtres to go and part of me was worrying that we wouldn’t be able to complete it.

“When you organise things like this you have to be prepared for things that might delay you and so it was with this trip.

“I just told myself ‘this is going to be hell, but it’s going to be worth it.’ So we set off and we got there by the skin of our teeth.

“When we reached the end it was about eight in the evening and it was just going dark. It was that close.”

By completing the challenge, John bagged his 10th world record. He admits he is already thinking of what to do next in search of number 11.

“I like to push my own personal limits and do anything that has been done before.”

You can still donate by going to John Farnworth - Challenge Sahara on Just Giving.