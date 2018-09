Have your say

Police in Lancaster were seemingly called to check on a 'Predator' in the centre of the city.

Lancaster Area Police took to Facebook this afternoon posting a photo of a Lancaster Neighbourhood Officer facing off with a Predator.

A spokesman said: "As you can see no harm came to him and he was left to promote the new film."

The costumed individual was in the city as part of the promotional tour of new blockbuster, The Predator.