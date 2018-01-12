Is Preston home to the UK’s most unusual keepsake?

The people of Preston are being asked to reveal their most unusual keepsake as part of a competition trying to find objects with stories.

The keepsakes could range from lockets to old postcards. They can be reminder of a special moment, a time in our lives we don’t want to fade or a memory of a loved one we don’t want to forget.

Space Station is looking for members of the public to submit a photo of a keepsake that has a special story attached to it or something that may have sentimental meaning to the owner, as well as the story behind the memento.

The winner will receive a £100 Not on the High Street voucher and a chance for your beloved item to feature in the UK’s most treasured keepsakes roundup.

Vlatka Lake, Marketing Director at Space Station said: “As a self storage company we are used to discovering the strange and wonderful items that people have kept over the years.

“We’re hoping this competition will give people the opportunity to reveal their hidden gems and share some interesting stories with us that would otherwise have gone untold.”

For full T&Cs and to enter the competition, go to: https://www.space-station.co.uk/blog/do-you-have-a-special-keepsake-you-can-t-bear-to-throw-away