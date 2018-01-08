Fire tackled on top floor of Trump Tower in New York City

Have your say

The New York Fire Department is attending the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

A blaze was reported on the top floor of the building at 7am local time (noon GMT).

Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The building houses luxury apartments and a number of businesses.

Smoke billowed from one corner of the high-rise for a while before most of it dissipated.

About 84 firefighters were at the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later.