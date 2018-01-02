Daisy the cow helps Santa deliver presents

He’s more usually associated with reindeer, but Father Christmas rode on a model cow when he made deliveries to a Preston care home.

Santa visited residents at Finney House on Blackpool Road to deliver presents on Christmas Eve.

Jennifer Stutter, activities coordinator for Finney House, said: “Santa made an early present drop off to the residents at Finney House Nursing Home. He was caught riding in on Daisy the Finney House Cow as Rudolf was having a lie in in preparation for his long night shift ahead!

"All residents appeared to of been on Santa’s good list as they all received a personal gift from Santa and his elf.

"There was a fantastic atmosphere in the home as Santa and his elf did the rounds with their lit up sleigh, playing Christmas songs along the way.