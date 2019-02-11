Chorley's town toilets clean up in Loo of the Year Awards

The public toilets at a Lancashire town's covered markets have cleaned up in the annual Loo of the Year Awards – and not for the first time!

The loos at the Covered Markets in Chorley have won the 2019 Overall Grade Platinum award at the ceremony – as well as a National Category Winner award in the Markets category.

“We’re incredibly proud of our toilets in the covered market,” said Chorley Coun Danny Gee, who has responsibility for the town centre.

He added: “With many councils closing public toilets in an attempt to save money, we believe by investing in the facilities and looking after them instead we’re creating a town centre that everyone can use and be proud of.”

The triumph for the toilets means that it is now a fourth year in a row that the conveniences on Cleveland Street have been recognised for their upkeep and cleanliness following an unscheduled inspection by an authorised – and fully trained – Loo of the Year inspector.

Coun Gee said: “The staff responsible for looking after the toilets have been doing a fantastic job and the awards won over the last four years recognise all the hard work and effort that goes into maintaining the facilities.”

The aim of the awards, which have been running since 1987, is to encourage the highest standards in ‘away from home’ washrooms with both male and female facilities inspected, along with any baby changing areas and accessible toilets.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.