2018 HOROSCOPES: What's in your stars for the year ahead?

As we welcome 2018, Cassandra Nye reveals what's in store for the year ahead.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

This, Aries, is a year to take advantage of the golden opportunities coming your way.

Before that happens, though, you are being encouraged by career-boosting Saturn to work hard. Reach for the stars, letting your ambitions match your determination to succeed.

That success allows the balancing of finances and an even more fulfilling home life. Loved ones have their own run of good luck, perhaps bolstered by your 'all out' attitude.

As an inspiring example, get set to shine! The latter part of the year brings satisfaction and excitement around romance and your love life.

A blossoming of current relationships is more likely than brash new liaisons. This is good, as there is a need to avoid undue stress for continued good health.

OVERALL: A time when you truly are stepping into the future. Let go of old ideas and prejudices. Taking on extra responsibilities both at home and work gives you a fiery incentive to thrive!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

Like being on shifting sand, Taurus, the beginning of this year could see you unsure of your next move.

Certainly there is a need for change to get life moving once again. Start by being practical and getting organised.

Tie up loose ends both at work and home. Being prepared for anything sees you in control and ready for whatever comes.

In the latter part of the year, Jupiter will be tracking your love life and relationships and can bring long-term passions and inspiration.

Together with your partner, the benefits of new prosperity are enjoyed. This will more likely come from a windfall for either or both of you. Health continues to be good. Any current concerns need investigation but should soon be resolved.

OVERALL: Those who are unsettled in their love life will find interest in unusual, spiritual and foreign liaisons. Sounds exciting? It certainly can be! However, existing partnerships are built on and become stronger.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Start this year with a sharp mind and strong ideas and ideals, Gemini, as the incentive is strictly ahead.

Although some smaller changes may not be to your liking, the overall balance brings satisfaction.

However, that is not before some strong bonds are formed, especially at work.

Sharing and growing together in this area minimises stress and brings new prosperity. Your love life bounces along pretty happily but, under the influence of your friend Jupiter, becomes a bed of passion later in the year.

Some workplace romances are possible, but those settled will likely remain so. When it comes to health, prevention is where your strength lies. Stay sharp and knock any concerns on the head sharpish!

OVERALL: Growing confidence at work brings unexpected benefits at home. Some exciting changes may have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

Enjoy living in the moment and encourage your social side.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

Flexibility this year will give the best chance of overall success. Both Pluto and Saturn bring influences that can cause confusion and uncertainty.

What shall we call this? Well, changes. These are both expected and surprising. Cancer, you would be bored with a quiet life anyway, right?

Taking control of finances and making the most of work opportunities keeps you firmly balanced.

Home life sometimes has to take second place, although children and grandchildren refuse to be sidelined. Quite a balancing act. Check out any lack of energy to make sure that health is good. It could simply be a diet lacking in nutrients.

OVERALL: Combining your love life with some kind of creative endeavour or jointly enjoyed hobby keeps that essential contact fresh. Also children, although they bring responsibilities, can draw you closer together.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

Jogging along beside you this year, Jupiter aims to bring you a settled home life and the changes that are desired at work.

However, even the best-laid plans can go awry if you let your attention slip. Keep control of finances, especially where house or work moves are concerned.

Generally content, there is now the chance to have more comforts in life, especially in the home.

Those who feel that they still have a long way to go to achieve success see steady progress in the right direction.

Mid-year sees you using social connections to further your plans and ambitions, so keep that charming attitude glowing!

Health shows a good face, but don't allow too much enjoyment to put the liver or kidneys at risk.

OVERALL: Both home and love life rightly have priority through most of this year and children can bring great fun and joy. Give yourself the gift of living in the moment to make the most of your social time.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

In a largely creative and spiritual year ahead, Virgo, there is a golden opportunity. Communications and a sharp mind speed you on your way to progress in all areas.

Thanks to Jupiter's influence, all you need is a little charm and the will to succeed. Even as the year begins, a keen interest in what is going on around you leads to both romance and more job satisfaction.

Confidence grows and it is soon clear that your mood is boosting the mood of others in your circle.

Working closely with others brings benefits both to your health and wealth. Travel, both alone and with family, opens doors to new ideas and inspiration.

OVERALL: The more you keep up with trends and gain awareness of 'what comes next', the more you will succeed. Talk the talk at home to more fully understand loved ones and provide for their emotional needs.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Investing in good finances, good health and supportive friends should be your aim as this new year begins.

Those who have found it hard of late to express their feelings will feel lighter of mind for sharing their thoughts and concerns.

With a sharp mind, ideally, should come an energetic body. Sometimes this energy could be low.

Continue on a healthy and active regime, even if you have to make a special effort.

Partnerships become stronger and it is easy to work together with those who treat you with sensitivity and understanding. For sure, you should avoid anyone with a negative attitude!

OVERALL: Taking control of your life by keeping finances balanced, staying on top of health issues (for yourself and others) and giving quality time to your family and friends is where success lies.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Having put major effort into your work and finances last year, Jupiter continues to help in this area. You should now be feeling more stability.

Changes on the business side there are sure to be. Even so, they should be expected and even planned for.

In the latter part of the year, promotion is likely. This is not, however, your most dramatic year.

Any passions that are aroused come mainly from your love life. Adjustments here may bring hard-fought but necessary discussions. Be mentally flexible and keep a bright social life to maintain balance. Energy continues to be good and enhances bothhealth and physical alertness.

OVERALL: High confidence allows you to see where you are going and how to get the best out of this year. It is a bountiful time. Good and lucky things happen. Some are by your own efforts, but also due to working with others in a 'joined up' way.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

Any major changes or benefits this year come from your home and love life. Those who are settled will seek to maintain the status quo.

Those who are single may flit, like the dainty butterfly, from romance to romance. As Jupiter continues to maintain a balanced financial and work life (lucky you!), there is more time to indulge in the lighter side of life.

Children seem easier to manage. Relatives may have less need for your attention. As the year progresses, there is a continuation of the appreciation of your many talents.

A feeling that you can really be yourself is liberating. Good health feeds your confidence.

OVERALL: You continue to learn from the past in good ways. Sage advice from elders ties in with your own feelings. Developing your social life keeps you up to date with current trends.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

For the last year, Saturn has been very strong in your life. This has helped with your personal development, important personal changes and determination.

This influence continues. What were subtle changes in your attitude and appearance become more pronounced, and for the good.

Changes at home have not always suited your plans but now it is possible to feel more comfortable in your skin.

Strong Capricorn traits put you back in control and draws others to you.

Friends are easily made but long-term beliefs and any prejudices not easily altered. Health is good but is also closely tied up with any stresses at home. Do your best to stabilise these.

OVERALL: A certain restlessness means there is a continued feeling that changes are needed. Do these in a timely fashion to avoid stress.

Holding things back is time-wasting and frustrating. Let your feelings come out.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

For most of this year, Jupiter is a strong influence. This can bring success in both business and love.

It is a dynamic situation that needs taking advantage of. You will be at your best and feeling very much at home in your skin.

Changes in the home seem inevitable and it is possible that moving house, or someone moving on (perhaps children), will change the situation. Passions can be aroused, so be prepared!

A promotion could be offered but not necessarily accepted. However, it will boost your confidence. Any health problems should be small and usually dealt with via diet and exercise.

OVERALL: Social and work matters often cross over. There is even a chance of romance in the workplace. Trust your instincts in these matters. Those who are happy with their current partner should aim for more trust on both sides. Be sympathetic.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Success in business, travel and finance is still being influenced by Jupiter for much of the year.

When doors open in this area, go through them. What you discover will both amaze and inform you. Friends may have come and gone, sometimes for good.

Even so, this makes you value your friendships even more. Anyone thinking of further studies should succeed.

Don't be afraid to try new things and explore technology. Your point of highest creativity and personal fulfilment comes later in the year.

Improving your love and home life is paramount and brings great satisfaction throughout 2018. Health is much improved. Perhaps this is mainly because you have taken charge in this area.

OVERALL: Expand your experiences in all areas. This is especially important in this year of personal expansion. What you bring back has good influences on your love life and home enhancements. Be adventurous.