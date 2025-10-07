The death of a person regardless of age often has a huge ripple affect on the surrounding community.

When witnessing a family member or friends grieving a loved one who has passed away all we want to do is to help ease their pain.

As journalists we understand the devastation a death can leave behind.

For many their first experience of contact with a reporter can be on the worst day of their lives - the day or days after losing someone special. Our intention is never to add to someone’s pain but we do have a duty to report what is happening in our communities.

When we write about a death we always try to do so with dignity and respect.

Coverage of a recent death has led to some readers asking why we decided to do so. In the hope of being transparent and open to the views of our readers we have compiled this Q+A to explain the role of a journalist in these circumstances.

Why do you report on deaths?

Newspapers regularly publish stories about a person’s death, particularly if:

- the person has died in unusual circumstances;

- the person has died unexpectedly;

- the death has particularly affected a community.

The role of a journalist or newspaper is to accurately reflect the views and issues facing the communitiesthey cover. Deaths or major incidents involving a death often are public interest because they require huge emergency service reponses. Police, firefighters and paramedics are all paid for by taxpayers and the call outs they attend therefore have public interest.

If there is an ongoing investigation regarding a death police may issue a statement to journalists with or without an appeal for information. It is in the public interest to demonstrate the authorities are investigating ‘unexplained deaths’ and any subsequent learnings shared with the community to prevent them happening again.

Can the family of a loved one decide whether a story can be published?

The Lancashire Post does its utmost to work with grieving families offering them an opportunity to pay tribute and record their loved one’s lasting legacy within a community.

Whether or not a family decides to speak to a reporter and provide a tribute is completely up to them. We will only approach a family once and if they decide not to and ask to be left in peace we will adhere to their request.

If an official statement is issued by the police on the nature of the death and subsequent investigation we have a duty to report this as a matter of public interest.

We will still adhere to the family’s request not to publish their words even if they have commented publicly on numerous platforms about the death.

Can a journalist publish rumours about a death?

No, publishers are governed by rules and can only publish provable facts. The Lancashire Post will never report conjecture but will provable facts or information offered by authorities.

Are journalists allowed to go to inquests and what are they allowed to report?

Sometimes families are surprised when there are journalists at an inquest. However, journalists are always allowed to go to inquests and have a legal right to do so.

Unless the coroner puts a restriction on reporting, a journalist is allowed to report anything which is said during an inquest. However, journalists must make sure that what they publish is not insensitive and particularly that it is not unnecessarily graphic. They do not have to check the accuracy of evidence given, but must report what was said accurately.

Even if there is only one reporter at an inquest, a report from the inquest may appear in many different publications, including in national newspapers. This is because the reporter might work for an agency and might pass the story to more than one publication. In other cases, another newspaper might see the original story and also want to report the inquest.

Newspapers also use a range of other sources. This can also include information which is already available publicly from official sources such as the electoral roll and council tax registers. Journalists might also get information from news stories which the person has been involved in previously. The police or other emergency services might also give newspapers information.