A pensioner was injured today after a crash at a busy Preston junction.

The woman, reported in social media posts as an 85-year-old woman, was hurt in a road traffic collision at the junction of Cromwell Road and Ribbleton Avenue at around 3.25pm.

Some reports suggested a driver had fled the scene.

The woman is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Lancashire police are investigating.

No further details have been released.