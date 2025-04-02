Oak Fest music festival in Accrington will not go ahead this year - this is why
Oak Fest, which drew in the likes of headline acts including Kate Nash, will not be returning for a third year.
Organisers, of the annual event, which debuted in 2023 at Accrington's Oak Hill Park, annouced the sad news due to discontinued funding.
A spokesperson said Hello music lovers. Sadly we won't be presenting an OAK FEST 2025 as funding has not been continued. Our thanks to you all for coming over the last two years - it's been fun!
The news was met with disappointment by many.
One person said: “Such a shame. This event was fantastic and brought so many people out to accrington”, while another added: “So sad, so little is on offer at affordable prices for Accrington.”
The council, which ran the event, said Hyndburn already has a number of thriving music events lined up including Ossyfest, Hyndburn Sounds, which is receiving funding again this year, and the IMEP festival.
