Number of train services for Preston and Blackpool cancelled due to flooding

A number of train services have been cancelled due to flooding across the region.

Train operator Northern has cancelled or delayed a number of services running between Blackpool, Preston and Manchester because of heavy flooding across its rail network.

A number of train services have been cancelled due to flooding across the region.

At least five services running between Blackpool and Manchester Airport have been cancelled as well as a Barrow-In-Furness to Manchester Airport service.

Two services between Ormskirk and Preston have also been cancelled. This is due to train crew being delayed by service disruption.

A spokesman for the company said: "There is currently no estimate as to when services will return to normal. Further updates will be provided when available.

"Replacement road transport is being sourced but due to the number of routes being affected and the timescales involved recruiting no time estimates can be given at present.

"Network Rail staff are on route to assess the affected areas and make them safe for trains to pass."

Customers are advised to check locally where possible on departure boards and with station staff.

Northern advises if you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay

You can find real time updates via journey check - http://bit.ly/JourneyCheckARN