Nuffield fun run raises cash for Heartbeat in Preston

A gym’s first fun run raised more than £400 for a Preston heart charity.

The wet weather did not put off runners that completed the 5k course, which started at Nuffield gym, taking them through Avenham and Miller Park.

A total of £409 was raised for Heartbeat.

Jess Wilcock, Nuffield health duty manager and personal trainer, said: “Myself and my family took part in the 5k at Nuffield Health Preston. It was the first time my family and I have ever taken part in a 5k together, and even the rain did not stop us! It was so much fun, and we will definitely be doing another.”

Lisa Riding, Heartbeat fund-raiser, said: “I would like to thank all those that took part in the run. The rain certainly didn’t dampen the runner’s spirits as a wonderful £409.86 was raised in sponsorship. The money raised will go towards the on-going work provided to local people that require heart rehabilitation. Heartbeat looks forward to working with Nuffield in future fundraising events.”