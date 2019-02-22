Nudists to break world record in Blackpool for most naked people on a roller coaster ride

Have your say

On Saturday, March 2, dozens of naked daredevils will board the notoriously bumpy Grand National in a bold attempt to break a record held for eight years.

The world record has not been broken since 2010, when 102 free-spirited fundraisers bared all and boarded the Green Scream roller coaster at Adventure Island in Southend-on-Sea, Essex. The fleshy feat raised more than £22,000 for a breast cancer unit at Southend University Hospital.

Organised by nudist group British Naturism, thrill-seekers in Blackpool need more than 103 riders to break the record.

The group said everyone is welcome to join them on the 83-year-old wooden roller coaster - but all clothes must be left on the platform.

The world record attempt will take place at 5pm on Saturday, March 2 with participants meeting at The Globe Theatre near the Pleasure Beach entrance.

You will need to book in advance and tickets are available from Blackpool Pleasure Beach or through British Naturism.

And the world record breakers will be celebrating with a refreshing skinny dip at the Sandcastle Waterpark.

Between 6pm and 8pm, you can leave your costume behind and ride the famous water slides and wave machines in your birthday suit.

What will you need for a naked day out in Blackpool?

British Naturism has asked volunteers to bring the following "essentials".

- A dressing gown

- Flip-flops or trainers

- A towel to sit on

- A bag to put your clothes in