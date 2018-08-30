Not guilty verdict in Preesall rape trial

A man accused a raping a 14-year-old girl has been cleared of all charges following a trial.

Jurors at Preston Crown Court were directed by the judge to return not guilty verdicts on all six charges faced by Ashley James Brocklehurst, now 20, of Park Lane, Preesall.

The court had heard from a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who alleged he had first raped her at his home when she was 15.

Sobbing, she said: "I just try and block it out."

She claims he also raped her in her own home, and after a party. The court was also told she was raped in a Centreparcs resort as a youngster.

Brocklehurst denied six charges of raping her when she was aged between 14 and 15, when he appeared at Preston Crown Court.

The hearing was halted fro a break on Thursday after the woman became distressed.

When it resumed in the afternoon, the judge directed the jury to return not guilty verdicts.