North West weekend weather: Day-by-day ice and snow forecast

Temperatures have plummeted in the North West - but can we expect ice, sleet or even snow over the weekend?

Here’s a day-by-day weekend weather forecast for the next three days.

Temperatures have plummeted in the North West - but can we expect ice, sleet or even snow over the weekend?

Today (18 Jan)

Today will see cloud thicken as the day progresses, bringing rain or sleet by this afternoon. Snow will fall mainly on high ground and it will feel chilly thanks to a brisk breeze, with a maximum temperature of 4C.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place from 1pm today until 11:59pm tonight, covering Cheshire East, Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

Tonight

Tonight will be cloudy, breezy and cold with patchy rain. There will be further snow on high ground, which could leave a covering of snow on the hills.

The Met Office said, “There remains uncertainty in the extent of any snow, but there is the potential for one to four centimetres of snow to accumulate on some higher level routes, chiefly above 250 metres.”

Saturday (19 Jan)

Saturday will see a frosty start, with parts of Cumbria set to be cold and bright. Cloud and rain showers are likely further south of the region, with further snow on high ground.

Sunday (20 Jan)

Sunday morning will be frosty, with patchy rain and hill snow throughout the day.

This will then be followed by cold and bright weather on Monday, with heavy rain, gales and some snow likely from Monday night.