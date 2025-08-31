North West business confidence dips below national average as experts urge adoption of new tech
Confidence dipped to 47 per cent during the month. Moving forward, businesses in the region identified their top target areas for growth as evolving their offering, introducing new technology and investing in their team.
Overall, UK business confidence rose two points in August to 54 per cent. Chris Whittle, area director for the North West at Lloyds, said: "Despite a dip in overall confidence, it's encouraging to see that firms' expectations for their own trading prospects have improved this month.
"North West firms remain focused on their growth plans, whether that's evolving their product offerings or embracing new technology. We'll continue to provide our on-the-ground support to help them achieve their ambitions."