North West Ambulance crew and firefighters help casualty out of vehicle after serious accident in Lancashire

By Richard Hunt
Published 30th Mar 2025, 09:05 BST
The occupant of a car had to be taken out of the damaged vehicle with the help of firefighters and an ambulance crew after a serious accident just outside Ormskirk.

The incident occurred on Hall Lane in the village of Lathom, north east of Ormskirk, just before 1am today.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On March 30 at 00:57 hours two fire engines from Ormskirk and Skelmersdale attended Hall Lane , Lathom to a road traffic collision.

“One casualty was extricated from the vehicle with the assistance of Northwest ambulance service. Crews remained on the scene for an hour. “

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

