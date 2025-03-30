North West Ambulance crew and firefighters help casualty out of vehicle after serious accident in Lancashire
The occupant of a car had to be taken out of the damaged vehicle with the help of firefighters and an ambulance crew after a serious accident just outside Ormskirk.
The incident occurred on Hall Lane in the village of Lathom, north east of Ormskirk, just before 1am today.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On March 30 at 00:57 hours two fire engines from Ormskirk and Skelmersdale attended Hall Lane , Lathom to a road traffic collision.
“One casualty was extricated from the vehicle with the assistance of Northwest ambulance service. Crews remained on the scene for an hour. “
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.