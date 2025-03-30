A North West Ambulance crew worked with firefighters to help a casualty after a road traffic accident near Omskirk | National World

The occupant of a car had to be taken out of the damaged vehicle with the help of firefighters and an ambulance crew after a serious accident just outside Ormskirk.

The incident occurred on Hall Lane in the village of Lathom, north east of Ormskirk, just before 1am today.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On March 30 at 00:57 hours two fire engines from Ormskirk and Skelmersdale attended Hall Lane , Lathom to a road traffic collision.

“One casualty was extricated from the vehicle with the assistance of Northwest ambulance service. Crews remained on the scene for an hour. “

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident.