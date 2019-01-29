North West Airport urges passengers to check before they fly

Have your say

Manchester Airport warned passengers to check before they fly today as snow swept in across the region.

The airport tweeted: "Please check the status of your flight with your airline and allow plenty of time for your journey to the airport."

It also advised travellers to arrive ready to go through security checks with thick winter garments removed.

Parts of Greater Manchester and East Lancashire were experiencing snow this afternoon while other areas were being affected by sleet.

Snow was reported on the M6 in Cumbria.

And Stagecoach said today some bus services were being delayed - particularly the 125 from Bolton to Chorley.