North Lancashire jogging group wins top award

Jogging Pals, which has led more than 400 newcomers to take up running, has won the Community Club trophy at the Cumbria Sports Awards, in a tribute to their inspirational team.

Founded three years ago by Glyn Rose and Wayne Singleton, both England Athletics coaches, the Jogging Pals programme has taken former non-runners from couch to 5k throughout Cumbria and North Lancashire. Their aim was to encourage newcomers to achieve 5k with one training session a week and two other runs.

The scheme has been so successful that the group now has six running leaders and is organising “improvers” programmes for runners who want to continue to 10k, 20k or even further. There are also guided runs in association with the National Trust and the Forestry Commission at Sizergh Castle and Grizedale Forest.

Wayne said: “It’s a great honour to be awarded this trophy, and a tribute to our team. It changed my life, and I wanted to do something to help others. We wanted to prove that running is for anyone, even if they have never run before.”

He and Glyn have since taken part in the Great Manchester 10k, Great North Run, London Marathon, New York Marathon, and Lakeland 50. Wayne has also competed in the Marathon des Sables in the Sahara desert.