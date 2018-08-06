Noor Food Bank has launched in Preston

A new food bank has launched in Preston.

Read more; /food-bank-handing-out-9-000-meals-a-week-across-lancashire-1-9185183 and /preston-council-s-campaign-to-end-holiday-hunger-through-the-city-this-summer-1-9271042

Photograph by Asif Mohammed 'Volunteers preparing food parcels at Noor Food Bank



Noor Food Bank has been put together by volunteers who are passionate about helping those in need in the community. They also have plans to convert an old bus into a mobile soup kitchen.

It is open every Monday night from 7.15pm until 9pm at Noor Hall Community Centre next to the mosque in St Paul’s Road.

Organisers are accepting referrals from Preston City Council and local GPs.

Mubeen Patel, co-ordinator, said: “Since opening in mid July, we have supplied food parcels to feed 38 people so far.

All of these have been families with young children.

“The food bank is just the first stepping stone of the ambitious vision the volunteers have, as they are hoping to put together a project to buy a second hand bus and have it fitted out to have a mobile soup kitchen for Lancashire.

“This is currently a project for which they are putting together a proposal, anyone who may be able to offer help in procurement of a second hand double decker bus, fit out companies, drivers, chefs etc anyone who wishes to support this project can contact Noorfoodbank@gmail.com.

“This project is currently only a dream but with the communities support we wish to make it a reality.

“All our volunteers dedicate time for free and we have a 100 per cent donation policy.”

If anyone wishes to bring tinned food, drop them off on Mondays, from 7pm to 9pm.