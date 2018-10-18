Nominate a children's charity for Preston Audi and the Volkswagen Van Centre's Santa Patrol

Christmas is coming and two Preston car dealerships are making their naughty and nice lists.

Preston Audi and the Volkswagen Van Centre on Millennium Way, run by family-owned Swansway Motor Group, are on Santa Patrol, looking out for children’s groups and charities where some Christmas presents would help spread a little festive joy.

Swansway Group director, David Smyth, said: “There are a lot of children out there, for whom Christmas isn’t the magical time it should be; sadly more than any of us would like to think and as a family business we just want to help make Christmas just a little bit more special for these children.”

Last year the dealerships donated Christmas presents to a number of local groups including Preston Panthers.

Gareth Hughes, head of business of the VW Van Centre, added: “The Swansway Santa Patrol is our way of giving something back to our local community where and we need local people to tell us about the children’s groups they believe would most benefit from a Santa Patrol visit.”

To nominate a local children’s charity or group to receive Swansway Santa Patrol Christmas presents, email santapatrol@swanswaygarages.com.