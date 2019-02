Have your say

More than 60 properties in Preston have been told they could be without electricity until 11pm tonight

A faulty underground cable has caused the problem today (Saturday) in Ashton-on-Ribble.

Electricity North West tweeted: "We have removed supply in Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 to 65 properties until 23:00 while our engineers carry out repairs safely.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and will work to restore supplies sooner."