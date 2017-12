Have your say

Nobody was hurt when a Leyland takeaway's fryer caught fire earlier this evening, fire officials said.

Four fire engines and crews - from Chorley, Leyland, and Bamber Bridge - were called to an unnamed takeaway in Golden Hill Lane shortly after 5.10pm, a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters in breathing masks used a water jet to put out the flames, he said.

"No injuries were reported," he added.