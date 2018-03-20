No evidence of hate crime plans in Lancashire

Muslims living in Lancashire have been advised to carry on as normal following fears sparked by 'Punish a Muslim Day' letters.

Messages circulated on social media this month warned Muslims not to go out unless absolutely necessary on April 3 due to 'Punish a Muslim Day' letters distributed in London, Yorkshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

The letters urged people to attack Muslims, tear off Muslim women's' hijabs and vandalise mosques.

Lancashire police and the Lancashire Council of Mosques have now said there is 'no intelligence to suggest any activities are planned against Muslims on the day in Lancashire'.

A statement from the police and LCM chairman Rafiq Sufi read: "Lancashire constabulary is monitoring the situation closely and any changes in tension will be communicated accordingly.

"Whilst we ask people to be vigilant at all times, our advise is to continue with your daily routine and report anything suspicious to police on 101 or 999 if it's an emergency."

People can also report incidents through the LCM anti Muslim hate crime line and speak in confidence to trained staff on 01253 692289.