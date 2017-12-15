Night of festive cheer and song for Brownedge Christmas concert

Parishioners, family and friends came together at Brownedge St Mary’s Catholic Church for an evening of festive cheer and carols.

The Brownedge Festival’s 2017 Christmas Concert was performed by community choir the Lidun Singers of Lytham.

The Lidun Singers of Lytham led by Alistair MacKenzie

An audience of 75 people were entertained by the singers with a selection of carols, music and readings under the direction of Alistair MacKenzie, accompanied by Christopher Jones.

Spokesman for the festival, Dave Gorman, said: “During the concert, there was an opportunity for the audience to join in with some of the carols and, during the interval, all enjoyed refreshments and the chance to socialise.

“Thanks to the Lidun Singers and all who attended and supported the event.

“Thanks also to those involved in the organisation of the evening and to Fr Mark for allowing the concert to go ahead.”

The Christmas event is one of a number of concerts, hosted by the committee as part of the annual Brownedge Festival, first launched in 2000.

The main festival is a six-day event held every May, set-up in celebration of the church’s major renovation.

Committee members met last month to start making plans for the 2018 event which will take place from

May 5 to 11

The Lidun Singers, who take their name from the original name for Lytham as recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086, also performed at the church earlier this year for the 2017 festival.

Comprised locally of non-professional singers, they perform a wide range of music thorough the North West.

For further information on next year’s festival, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BrownedgeFestival