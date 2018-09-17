Nicola Jaques: Times are a-changing, a new challenge beckons

My first week of primary school will be forever remembered for the lunchtime break when my four-year-old self thought it would be a good idea to shove a stone up my nose in the playground, where it became firmly lodged.

Dinner ladies in a panic, phone call made home, followed with a trip to A and E to beat the rush hour, made sure it was memorable parenting milestone.

My poor mum’s afternoon got that much better, when whilst trying to contain me in the waiting room, I darted down a corridor, fell over my own feet and said ‘stuck’ stone flew into my hand just as we headed in to see the doctor.

There were no great tears, no pain from what I remember – just a lot of mumbled apologies and a very swift exit, no doubt a head full of questions as to why she and my dad ever thought it a good idea to procreate.

Already at four I was out to impress in a big way – drama found me, not the other way round. I see it now as the earliest signs of my expressive self.

These days putting objects where they don’t belong is no longer my thing.

My ‘creative’ talents thankfully saw me take a slightly different path, a career in writing and for the last 10 years I’ve been putting together the narrative on other’s people’s mishaps, or indeed my own parenting mis-trials.

A mum-of-two, my first has just completed her reception year and I’m very grateful to have seen it through with minor disruption.

Indeed, it seems mini-me is content in dressing up and taking to the stage for her peers. She seems to understand, better than some, there are other ways to make a first impression.

That brings us nicely to this, the first column – like the first day of school, taking a step outside of your comfort zone is a nervy one.

Having spent a long time writing under a very different discipline, this is a new art form and one that is going to take some practice.

It’s never too late for a challenge.

Having become so entwined in sharing the ‘news’, I guessed after a long time writing about other people’s lives, now was the right time to share a bit more of myself and ‘give it a go’,

My second born too also started school this term.

Many a night, 3am seems my golden hour for the mind to go into overdrive with ideas, things to do, only for 7am to roll round wishing I’d had the energy to get up in the early hour to write it down.

In reality, half the time I struggle to respond to a text message in the same week.

My first attempt at this, I’m not going to lie, was case in point, all over the place, which as an introduction is probably the best description of myself I can give.

Queen of the faff, with a penchant for being late, I’m ready for a change.

So armed with a great intentions, a cup of coffee and a dedicated hour, I’m finally turning words into actions. Given a strict deadline, I’m hoping these inches will help provide some much-needed structure and balance, as well as an interesting tale or two along the way.

Oh and I suppose with that I should add, I’m Nicola by the way – thanks for joining me.