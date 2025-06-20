The North West National Health Service is urging women to respond to cervical screening invites as hundreds of thousands are missing the life-saving test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Women are being encouraged to book and attend their cervical screening appointments when invited by the NHS, this Cervical Screening Awareness Week (19-25 June).

Cervical screening saves thousands of lives each year by preventing cervical cancer, yet hundreds of thousands of people in the North West are missing their cervical screening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest data for the region shows only 69.4 per cent of eligible people have been screened.

Cervical screening (previously known as the smear test) checks the health of the cervix and looks for a certain type of human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes most (99.8%) of cervical cancers. If that type of HPV is found, it can be treated before it turns into cancer.

Women are being encouraged to book and attend their cervical screening appointments when invited by the NHS, this Cervical Screening Awareness Week (19-25 June). | Pexels

The test is very important for preventing cancer and saves thousands of lives each year. Screening is offered to women and people with a cervix aged between 25 and 64, every three to five years. The test is usually done at a GP practice by a female nurse.

Dr Paula Cowan, Regional Medical Director for Primary Care for NHS England in the North West, said: “We know many people don’t attend their cervical screening appointments, for a variety of reasons like embarrassment, inconvenient appointments or worry about discomfort during the test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to reassure you that the NHS is here to make your screening as easy and comfortable as possible.”

Many women are choosing to ignore letters to attend a smear test for fear of embarrassment | Submit

She added: “Some people may think they are not at risk of cervical cancer, especially if they have had the HPV vaccine, but all women and people with a cervix can get cervical cancer and should come forward for the life-saving screening when invited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Don’t ignore your invite when you receive it and book an appointment as soon as possible, and if you have missed any previous appointments, please contact your GP practice. Let’s end cervical cancer together.”

NHS England has set an ambition to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040 by increasing equitable uptake of both HPV vaccination, which protects against most forms of the virus, and cervical screening, which checks for high-risk HPV.

While the HPV vaccine provides excellent protection, attending cervical screening appointments remains crucial, regardless of vaccination status.

From 1 July 2025, the NHS in England will offer a more personalised approach to cervical screening, following advice from the UK National Screening Committee. People identified of lower risk of HPV will be screened every five years, whilst those at greater risk will continue to be tested more frequently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS Cervical Screening Programme has introduced digital invitations and reminders via the NHS App, meaning it is now easier than ever for people to book their cervical screening appointment. Paper invites will continue to be send to those not able to use the app.

The NHS will do everything we can to make people feel comfortable during their screening appointment, but here are some top tips:

If you’re nervous, you can get in touch before or speak to us at the appointment to let us know you’d like support.

If you need more time for your screening, ask the receptionist for a longer appointment when booking.

You can bring someone you trust to the appointment, such as a friend or family member.

We might be able to offer you an evening and weekend appointments to make it more convenient for you to attend. Ask when you book.

The majority of cervical screenings are performed by a female nurse or doctor, but you can request this when you book.

During the appointment you can ask for a private space to undress from the waist down, as well as a sheet to cover you. You can also wear a long top or dress during the screening.

If you’ve found the procedure uncomfortable in the past, we can discuss using a smaller speculum or trying a different position like lying on your side.

You are in control of your screening appointment and can ask to stop at any time.

You can bring your favourite music or podcast to listen to during your appointment if this helps put you at ease.

We will take you through the process and give you lots of tips to ease any anxiety.

If you have received your screening invitation, please don’t wait and book your appointment now.