Next phase of Preston's street makeover to start

The latest stage of Preston city centre’s street makeover will start next week meaning traffic restrictions will be in place.

Part of the region’s City Deal masterplan, the improvements will include new pavements, road surfaces and street furniture.

The restrictions will be in place to April

County Hall bosses say the changes will help attract retailers and shoppers into the city.

Parts of Lancaster Road, Jacson Street, Lord Street and a section of Titherbarn Street will be affected, following on from similar works along Fishergate and Church Street last year.

The city makeover is taking place in several stages up to summer 2019 to lessen the impact on traders.

County Coun Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It’s important to provide a welcoming city centre that appeals to businesses and shoppers.

“Our highways team planned this phase by taking on board comments and feedback on previous improvements and we’ve made some changes. We hope that this will help to improve the experience for everyone who visits this part of the city centre.”

The works will mean:

* From Monday January 8, through to April, a temporary road layout will be in place in this area. Lord Street, at the side of the Guild Hall will be closed to vehicles and Tithebarn Street will close from Crooked Lane.

* The one-way restriction on Lancaster Road will be temporarily reversed during this work, with vehicles able to travel from Old Vicarage towards the Guild Hall.

* The bus and taxi-only section in front of the Guild Hall will also be temporarily removed during this work with all drivers able to travel towards Church Street.

* Bus stops on Lancaster Road directly outside the town hall and at the top of the market will be closed as part of this work. When they close, signs will advise people to access services at the bus station.

The construction work will be carried out by Lancashire County Council's own in-house team.

And, following feedback on the earlier Fishergate and Church St improvements, changes have been made to some aspects of the design, the county council has said.

The materials used for the road surface have been changed, to distinguish it more clearly from the pavement, which will be made using similar materials to those used in other city centre improvements.

There will continue to be a clear distinction between the road and a clearly defined pavement – as there is on Church Street and Fishergate. The kerb height will increase slightly compared to Fishergate - to help people to distinguish between the two.

Specific taxi and delivery bays will be created with road surfaces, rather than on the pavement, to reduce the chance of damage or spills on the pavement.

Coun Peter Moss, cabinet member for planning and regulation at Preston City Council, said: “The next phase of improvement works are very welcome to complete the overall look of the main thoroughfares in Preston.

“An attractive city centre is essential to bring in visitors and future investment, and will be yet one more successful element of the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.”