Newly qualified driver crashes car into river

A newly qualified driver was rescued by passers-by after his car crashed and landed upside down in a river in Wrayton.

Fire and ambulance services were called out to the scene at Greta Bridge at around 6.30pm on Sunday, January 14.

Crews arrived to find the man outside his vehicle with his car upside down in the river.

A spokesman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "A young driver apparently lost control of his Volkswagen Polo and ended up in around four feet of water upside down in the river.

"He was extremely lucky that he managed to get out of the vehicle with help from members of the public.

"We attended the scene with fire engines from Lancaster and Garstang.

"The young man seems to have got out with just cuts and bruises and shock.

"Ambulance crews attended and took him to hospital for checks."

The man is not believed to have been seriously injured in the incident.