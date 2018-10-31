NEWLIFE CAMPAIGN: It's a yes for youngster Jacob's specialist car seat after generous £500 donation

As part of the Lancashire Post’s campaign with children’s charity Newlife to provide disabled children across the county a better quality of life, we brought you the case of Jacob McGinnigle.

Two-year-old Jacob, from Morecambe, as Cerebral Palsy is registered blind and can’t walk, talk or control his own head.

Parents Jade and William Harrison went to Newlife for help with a specialist car seat because if Jacob’s head isn’t kept in just the right position, he risks choking to death.

“The only place Jacob stops screaming in pain is when he’s in a specialist seat at nursery.

READ MORE: Newlife Campaign: How a specialist car seat for disabled children could help save little Jacob's life

“The NHS don’t fund the type he needs and they are too expensive for us to buy,” Jade explained.

Newlife needed £786 to help provide Jacob with a better quality of day-to-day life.

Now, following an online appeal over the weekend, Newlife have revealed to the Post about a donation of £500 from a generous member of the public – as well as the great news of fully funding Jacob’s specialist car seat.

READ MORE: NEWLIFE CAMPAIGN: ‘Make a huge difference to a child’s life’

Ian Fraser, Head of National Fundraising for Newlife, said: “We are so grateful to the Lancashire Post and the local community for their kindness.

“Because of their support Jacob will have the specialist seat to ease his pain, but there are still 18 children on our waiting list in Lancashire relying on us to raise £17,500 to help them.”

• To donate contact Newlife on 01543 43144, email local@newlifecharity.co.uk, or visit newlifecharity.co.uk/lancashire.