A newborn girl died from a brain injury a week after failings in her birth care, an inquest has heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pathologist told the hearing into the death of Ida Lock that the infant had sustained changes to her brain consistent with her clinical history, which included foetal distress prior to delivery and her poor condition when born.

At the start of the scheduled 17-day inquest on Monday, her parents Sarah Robinson and Ryan Lock, from Morecambe, described how they had endured “a rollercoaster of emotions” in a fight for answers from hospital bosses since Ida’s birth at Royal Lancaster Infirmary in November 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ida Lock died on November 16 | Contributed

Ms Robinson said there had been a “real sense of obstruction” from University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), which runs the hospital.

She compared an internal hospital report, which found no care delivery issues, to a later independent probe, which uncovered numerous failings, as “like night and day”.

Ms Robinson said no concerns arose throughout her pregnancy before she attended the Royal Lancaster on November 9 2019 after her waters broke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She entered the hospital’s birthing pool after starting labour but shortly after, Ida’s foetal heart rate was noted to have dropped below normal levels, the inquest at County Hall in Preston has heard.

Midwife Lisa McGrow stated to the inquest that she called for immediate assistance and asked Ms Robinson to leave the pool so they could further assess the heart rate.

Sarah Robinson said there had been a “real sense of obstruction” from University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust | Family Handout/PA Wire

Ms Robinson was placed on a labour bed but difficulties in hearing the heart followed, said Ms McGrow, before Ida was born in a “very poor condition” as staff made resuscitation attempts.

Ida was transferred to intensive care at Royal Preston Hospital’s neonatal unit where she died on November 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paediatric and perinatal pathologist Dr Gemma Petts told the inquest that her post-mortem examination “demonstrated evidence of severe hypoxic-ischemic brain changes as well as milder changes in other organs that would also be in keeping with hypoxia-ischemia (a decrease in oxygen or blood flow)”.

She added: “These findings are consistent with the clinical history provided.”

Dr Petts agreed with senior coroner for Lancashire, Dr James Adeley that her findings were consistent with events around the time of delivery but she could not say they were due to those events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ida Lock at Royal Lancaster Infirmary on November 9, 2019 | Family Handout/PA Wire

UHMBT, which in December 2024 accepted failings in Ida’s delivery care, was the subject of a damning report in 2015 that found a “lethal mix” of problems at another of its maternity units at Furness General Hospital that led to the unnecessary deaths of 11 babies and one mother between 2004 and 2013.

The Morecambe Bay investigation, chaired by Dr Bill Kirkup, uncovered a series of failures “at every level” from the unit to those responsible for regulating and monitoring the trust.

Dr Kirkup is due to give evidence at Ida’s inquest next week.

The hearing continues.