New Year’s Eve blaze rips through car workshop

A business owner has been left counting the cost after fire ripped through his premises on New Year’s Eve.

The garage at Barton Cross Park in Barton, near Preston, was gutted by fire, and several cars inside the workshop were totally destroyed.

Crews from five different stations were called in to battle the blaze, which broke out at around 6.50pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “The fire was in a single-storey commercial car workshop, which was well alight and containing cars.”

Crews from Preston, Fulwood and Penwortham were initially called out to the fire, and were later reinforced by colleagues from Leyland and Longridge.

The blaze was extinguished by 9pm, but crews were at the scene for hours damping down and making it safe.