A new wellness centre is being proposed for a farm site in Samlesbury.

Owners of Brook House Farm in Goosefoot Lane are seeking permission from South Ribble Borough Council to change part of a domestic timber outbuilding into a wellness treatment room, with equipment including a Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber, Red Light Therapy and Cryotherapy.

An agent for the applicant states: “The use is modest in scale and will operate up to five days a week, with a maximum of four clients per day, and would be incidental to the enjoyment of the use of the dwellinghouse. The recently constructed outbuilding contains a gym and wellness equipment all of which is currently used for personal use. It is proposed to allow clients to use the wellness area (not the gym).”

The use would be offered on a pre-booked basis, there would be no external alterations, and all treatments are overseen by the applicant.

The agent adds that clients will use parking within the curtilage of the property and this will generate a “negligible level of traffic and noise, with no adverse impact on residential amenity”. They atgue that the development requires no external works or structural changes and is in accordance with the residential use of the property and does not alter its overall character.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by South Ribble Borough Council.

Inside the wellness room at Brook House Farm, Samlesbury | SL Planning Consultants/SRBC

Other planning applications verified this week in Chorley and South Ribble:

- Redevelopment of Wellfield Academy in Yewlands Drive, Leyland, including: demolition of existing buildings and erection of two new school buildings; stand-alone canopies; installation of solar panels; landscaping, playing field, and car park reconfiguration; together with associated cycle parking, substation, sprinkler tank, ground-source heat pump enclosure, bin store and relocation of storage container; and temporary access and parking off Carlton Road during construction and demolition.

- Retrospective application for outbuilding to rear for beauty business to run ancillary to main dwelling at 181A Liverpool Road, Hutton.

- Reserved matters application for the development of two detached houses with detached garages on land adjacent to 172A Longmeanygate, Midge Hall, Leyland.

- Certificate of Lawfulness application to change the use of White Gables in Poplar Avenue, Longton, to a children's care home for a maximum of two children aged between 7 and 17 years old.

- Application to remove and replace a church sign and noticeboard at All Saints Church Blackburn Road, Higher Walton.

- Application to erect a detached garage at Brown Hill Farm, Copthurst Lane, Whittle-le-Woods.

- Demolition of an existing semi detached dwelling and the erection of a detached dwelling along with remedial works to an adjoining dwelling at 43 Kem Mill Lane, Whittle-le-Woods.

- Prior approval application for the installation of solar photovoltaics (PV) equipment on the roof of a non-domestic building at David Lloyd Leisure, Moss Lane, Whittle-le-Woods.

- Replacement dwelling (following demolition of existing dwelling) at 1 Holmes Barn Farm, Back Lane, Heath Charnock.

