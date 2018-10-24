New war memorial is being installed in Longridge's Centenary Field

The countdown has begun to the re-dedication of Longridge’s Kestor Lane playing field as a Centenary Field.

In a fitting tribute to the fallen of World War I the field will be the scene of a short service and dedication ceremony on November 11 as part of the town’s Remembrance events.

It marks the culmination of a successful campaign to secure the long term future of the field, which was purchased as a war memorial after the first world war.

A new memorial is being installed on the field this week. It will comprise a massive piece of stone from Brown’s quarry at Kemple End fitted with appropriate plaques.

In addition, as part of the town’s commemorations of the centenary of the end of World War I, two new benches are to be placed by the war memorial garden on Berry Lane and a metal model of a soldier will also be installed there.

Delighted town councillor and former mayor Coun David Moon who lead the campaign for the playing field to gain Field In Trust status, which protects it from futured development, said: “We’ve achieved the Centenary Field status to protect all the park.I’m hoping there will be a big turn out and it will be a very succesful day.”

Coun Moon has arranged the Remembrance Day events and stressed: “Any member of the community is welcome to join the parade and attend any of the events and the church service.”

The Parade leaves Longridge Civic Hall on Sunday Nov. 11 at 10.10am, calling at St Wilfrid’s RC Church, where wreaths will be laid on the war memorial before returning to the town war memorial at Station Buildings to observe the two minute silence at 11am.

Clergy from Longridge churches will take part and wreaths will be laid by Ribble Valley mayor Coun Stuart Carefoot and Longridge Town Mayor, Coun Paul Byrne. Uniformed organisations and community groups within the town will also be placing wreaths.

The Parade proceeds along Berry Lane and Barclay Road to arrive at the Kestor Lane recreation ground (at approximately 11.25am) for the dedication service of the new war memorial.

The Parade proceeds to St Paul’s Church stopping to hand a wreath to Christ Church. A service will then be held at St Paul’s from 11.45 am followed by refreshments in the civic hall.