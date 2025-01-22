New Taylor Swift inspired Eras Cafe opens in Chorley
The Eras Cafe, located at 8 Gillibrand Street in Chorley, is a nod to the American singer/songwriter and her sold out tour.
Serving up delicious afternoon teas of savoury snacks and sweet treats alongside coffee, fans and non fans can pick their table - will you sit at Reputation? Speak Now? 1989? Or will you choose TTPD - Taylor all day, all night.
Songs from her album are played on flat screen on the walls, and guests can even have a go at bracelet making.
A lookalike Taylor aka Anna Richardson aka The Party Princess even made an appearance to enjoy a drink and catch up on the latest Taylor Swift gossip.
The Eras Tour was the sixth concert tour by the 35-year-old singer who has been dating American professional football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce for over a year with many hoping for a baby/engagement announcement.
Everyone is invited to the new cafe where ‘you don’t have to be a Swiftie. You just have to be nice ‘.
