New Taylor Swift inspired Eras Cafe opens in Chorley

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 18:21 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 18:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Calling all Swifties - a new Taylor Swift-inspired cafe has opened its doors in Lancashire.

The Eras Cafe, located at 8 Gillibrand Street in Chorley, is a nod to the American singer/songwriter and her sold out tour.

‘Are You Ready For It?’‘Are You Ready For It?’
‘Are You Ready For It?’ | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Serving up delicious afternoon teas of savoury snacks and sweet treats alongside coffee, fans and non fans can pick their table - will you sit at Reputation? Speak Now? 1989? Or will you choose TTPD - Taylor all day, all night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Everyone is invited to the new cafe where ‘you don’t have to be a Swiftie. You just have to be nice ‘.Everyone is invited to the new cafe where ‘you don’t have to be a Swiftie. You just have to be nice ‘.
Everyone is invited to the new cafe where ‘you don’t have to be a Swiftie. You just have to be nice ‘. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Songs from her album are played on flat screen on the walls, and guests can even have a go at bracelet making.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Anna Richardson, The Party Princess enjoying a drink and catching up on the latest Taylor Swift gossip in The Eras Cafe, Chorley. Anna Richardson, The Party Princess enjoying a drink and catching up on the latest Taylor Swift gossip in The Eras Cafe, Chorley.
Anna Richardson, The Party Princess enjoying a drink and catching up on the latest Taylor Swift gossip in The Eras Cafe, Chorley. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A lookalike Taylor aka Anna Richardson aka The Party Princess even made an appearance to enjoy a drink and catch up on the latest Taylor Swift gossip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Eras Tour was the sixth concert tour by the 35-year-old singer who has been dating American professional football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce for over a year with many hoping for a baby/engagement announcement.

Everyone is invited to the new cafe where ‘you don’t have to be a Swiftie. You just have to be nice ‘.

Related topics:LancashireChorleyTaylor Swift

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice