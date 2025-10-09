A new Lancashire leisure centre is set to open in

Hyndburn Leisure Centre’s new Cath Thom Leisure Centre at Wilson Sports Village in Clayton-le-Moors will have an open weekend on Saturday, October 11, and Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 11am to 3 pm, offering free taster sessions and family fun before the centre officially opens to the public on Monday, October 13.

The new leisure centre is named in honour of Cath Thom, a former councillor and Mayor of Hyndburn who represented Clayton-le-Moors for 16 years as a borough and county councillor and in 1992 was Mayor of Hyndburn.

The new development, delivered in partnership with Sport England who have contributed £2.4 million of the funding, will include a four-lane 25 metre swimming pool, a fitness suite, sauna and steam room, group exercise studio, cafe, large changing village and dedicated changing facilities that will service teams making use of the various outdoor sports facilities.

The facilities are designed to accommodate an array of ages and abilities to ensure an accessible facility available for the whole local community to use and enjoy.

Councillor David Heap said: “I had the pleasure of attending the Cath Thom sports hub open evening event and WOW what a fantastic new facility for all of Hyndburn.

“We are so lucky to have such a fantastic new sports hub right here in Hyndburn and anyone who is thinking of having a look I'd say come down this weekend for the 2 open days, you won't be disappointed.”

Construction works resumed in January 2025 following the appointment of Universal Civils and Build Ltdas the new contractor, after the previous contractor entered administration in September 2024.