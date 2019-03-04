New start-up business units planned for Lytham

Part of a Lytham motorhome business could be demolished to make way for a new business start-up development.

Motorlands Motorhomes on the Boundary Road Industrial Estate is the site for the proposed 12 commercial units which would be for start-up businesses.

Part of Motorlands Motorhomes would make way for the new business units

The business has submitted the plans and a vacant office building and hardstanding areas would make way for the project if the plans are given the green light.

The planning application says: “It is proposed to demolish the existing office building on the site and erect 12 commercial units.

“The 12 proposed units are to be used for business/light industry and storage, with the intention that they would be for 'start-up' businesses.”

Plans for the development also show 25 parking spaces will be created on the site.

The planning application is a re-submission of a previously approved scheme on the site for seven commercial units and enlargement of hardstanding area following demolition of an existing office building.