New Preston care home plans for Little Sisters of the Poor nursing site

What is the project?

The Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home closed down last year because there were not enough nuns left in the nursing order to staff it. The building on Garstang Road in Preston was then put up for sale.

What is the update?

The building has now been sold to HBS Healthcare. It is an extensive Nineteenth Century building, with grounds, set just off Garstang Road. The four acre site comprises 39 operational bedrooms, 15 staff bedrooms, a chapel, doctor’s surgery, common areas, tea room and conservatory, along with five outbuildings and surrounding landscaped gardens.

Who is the buyer?

HBS Healthcare says that the property will be operated by Spiral Health CIC, and will continue to be a care home. Spiral Health CIC is a social enterprise which provides rehabilitation services to primary and secondary care, social services and the private sector.

What are the plans for the building?

Senior director of specialist markets at estate agent CBRE Manchester, Shaun Skidmore, said: “We are delighted to announce sale of the Jeanne Jugan Residence to the HBS Healthcare. Spiral Health CIC are an established and experience operator who will help to ensure the property continues to operate successfully as a care facility. “They will build on the excellent reputation of the residence as well as provide investment in the property to further enhance the care and facilities.”

How long has there been a care home on the site?

The building was put up in 1880 and the Little Sisters of the Poor moved in the following year to set up a nursing order. When they left last year it made the third order of nuns to leave the area within six months.