Children at three local primary schools have new educational and playground equipment, thanks to a nearby £54m flood scheme.

The Preston and South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme (P&SR FRMS) - which is overhauling the protections around the River Ribble for 5,000 homes and businesses, has used Department for Education funding to deliver a trio of SuDS schemes, worth tens of thousandsof-pounds.

SuDS means ‘Sustainable Drainage System’. They help reduce flood risk by temporarily storing rainwater during storms and reducing the flow and reducing surface water run-off.

The beneficiaries are Frenchwood Community Primary School in Preston, St. Mary Magdalen’s Catholic Primary School in Penwortham and St. Leonard’s Primary School in Walton-le-Dale. Items installed include living roof gazebos, potting tables, planters, trees and play equipment.

Headteacher at St. Leonard's CoE Primary School, Kay Proctor, said: "We are extremely delighted with the work that has taken place. The equipment provided is excellent, the new play area will be a huge asset to our school. It will greatly enhance the learning experiences of the children giving them an exciting, bright environment to explore and develop in, whilst at the same time helping to reduce the risk of flooding."

8,000 trees

A number of other community benefits are being delivered by the Preston & South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme. These include planting more than 8,000 trees on the riverbank and Fishwick Bottoms and the creation of a small, insect-friendly wetland at Ribble Sidings. Last year, the relandscaped Broadgate Gardens were reopened.

Construction of the flood defence scheme began in 2022 and, when complete, thousands of properties will be better protected from flooding between Broadgate and Walton-le-Dale. Construction is expected to be completed in 2027. - For more information, head to the Scheme’s page on the Flood Hub: thefloodhub.co.uk/psr/