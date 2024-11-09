A new pet superstore opening in Leyland has revealed it’s opening date.

Jollyes - The Pet People will open at a new unit in the Asda supermarket in Towngate on Friday, November 15.

Costa Coffee had initially planned to open at the unit but the proposal was axed in 2021 following Asda's £6.8billion takeover by Lancashire's billionaire Issa brothers, Mohsin and Zuber, whose EG Group operates a number of rival Starbucks franchises.

The unit remained vacant for three years before Jollyes announced they would be moving in from next month.

A bit about Jollyes

Jollyes, founded in 1971, is one of the UK’s largest pet food chains, with more than 100 superstores across the country.

It caters caters for dogs, cats, small pets, birds, reptiles and fish.

Jollyes asked potential customers what Lancashire animal charity the store should support.

Announcing the store’s charity, a spokesman said: “*Dramatic paws* The charity of your choice that Jollyes - Leyland will support is... Homeless Hounds - Dogs In Need.

“Thank you all for your votes & we can't wait to see you at our NEW store opening on Friday 15th November.”

What the new Jollyes pet store at Leyland's Asda might look like

A spokesperson for Jollyes said: “Come and say hello to our friendly team at Jollyes pet shop in Leyland where we’re open 7 days a week with shelves stuffed full of high-quality pet food, treats, toys, bedding, and more.

“We’re here to show the people and pets of Leyland why we’re the Pet People.

“If you’re looking for something specific or you’re not sure what you’re looking for at all, a friendly member of our team will gladly help you find the right product for your pet.

“This includes not only our own favourite brands - as pet lovers, we know what we’re talking about - but also helping you find specialist products or items for animals with different needs, like allergies, unique fur care, or products suited to senior animals.

“If you need a hand with your bags when leaving the store with your shopping, please don’t hesitate to ask us to lend a hand.

“As part of our free carry to car service, we can aid you in transporting your new pet goods to your boot, so you needn’t struggle out of the store when you visit us.

“If you prefer to shop online and pick up in store, that’s no problem at all. Use our handy click and collect service to place and pay for your order on our website and pick up from your local store within as little as 1 hour of ordering.

“We offer a website price match guarantee, meaning you’ll find the same great prices online and in store, so however you choose to shop with us you know you’ll be getting our best price. Swing by our pet superstore today.”