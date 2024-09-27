New pedestrian island in Bispham will making crossing busy Blackpool Promenade safer
The scheme is part of the development of the 'Bispham Walk' and 'Bispham Vision' with a traffic island being installed on the Promenade for use by residents in the Sandhurst area of Bispham.
It has been designed by Bispham councillor Paul Wilshaw to createlinks between areas of the ward including from Cavendish Park to the Promenade and the shops on Redbank Road.
He said: "As a dog owner and councillor for Bispham, I walk a lot locally and it's become clear to me just how many great things are within walking distance but are not necessarily connected, especially access to the Promenade which is difficult for pedestrians because of the busy road."
Coun Wilshaw has also recruited volunteer co-ordinator Lynda Watson to encourage residents to look after their streets by picking up litter, reporting blocked drains and identifyingareas where weeds need to be tackled.
She said: "I'm delighted with the progress we're making, I'm a volunteer myself and it's been really rewarding. So far we have recruited volunteers who regularly litter pickand we are keen to recruit more. It's a great social opportunity and good fun, it's something everyone can do as they walk around Bispham."
To get involved contact Lynda by email[email protected]or phone 0789449885. The new crossing should be officially opened in the next few weeks.
