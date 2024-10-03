Accrington Stanley Football Club: New mural to mark history of Lancashire football club
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Official Accrington Stanley Supporters' Trust (OASST) is calling on the club's fans and the wider community to back an exciting new project to install a brand new mural at the club.
The mural, which will be installed on The Crown Pub, will celebrate Stanley's rich history and Accrington's fantastic heritage.
One of the original founder members of the Football League, Accrington Stanley reformed and relocated to the Crown Ground, now Wham Stadium, in 1968.
To fund the significant project, the OASST are looking to raise £18,537, for what will bring a sense of pride and a conversation starter for local residents, Accrington Stanley supporters and the people of Hyndburn.
The project will see local artists, volunteers and community members collaborating together, bringing local people together to produce a spectacular piece of art.
Will Gilmartin, Owner of the Crown Pub, said: "The Crown Pub has a long relationship with Accrington Stanley and this is a great way to commemorate that.
"We are one of the best pubs in town and not only will this be a wonderful piece of artwork, but it will create a tourism hotspot and an excellent attraction for people to come and visit and take photos."
OASST Chairman, Peter Leatham, said: "This will be a significant addition to our community and one that we are very excited about.
"The OASST represents the fans' voice and helps bring about positive changes within our football club. This latest project will improve the experience of all residents, attract the attention of passing traffic and children on their way to school, as well as visitors travelling to the club throughout the borough and beyond.
"Support from our fans and local people will help improve access to culture in Lancashire, and any pledges we receive will be massively appreciated."
Warren Eastham, Commercial Director at Accrington Stanley, added: "This is a significant project being overseen by the OASST and one that will be a wonderful addition to the club.
"We are extremely proud of our club's history and this will be a really powerful way to showcase that."
Any donations to the mural, can be made here:https://www.spacehive.com/accrington-stanley-mural
You can see more about the OASST here:www.onstanleyon.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.