New magic table for residents at The Lodge in Buckshaw Village

A care home for people living with dementia has launched a ‘magic table’ that will improve the lives of residents.

The Lodge, in Buckshaw Village, has installed the new interactive Tovertafel system, which is sensory stimulating and provides a wide range of physical, emotional and social benefits, that greatly advance the wellbeing of residents.

Buckshaw Retirement Village identified the need for the enhanced dementia care provision, making the commitment to invest in state-of-the-art healthcare technology and leading the way in improved wellbeing for care home residents in Chorley.

The Tovertafel comprises a portable box suspended from the ceiling projecting interactive sensory stimulating images on to any surface below.

Brian Johnson, wellbeing and activity lead, said: “I’m delighted to introduce the Tovertafel table into The Lodge. It will greatly help improve the wellbeing of our residents. The technology allows table top light games to be played to stimulate physical, mental and social activity, which is vital in the care of dementia especially in the mid to late stages of the condition.”

Residents will be able to play a selection of stimulating games that feature animals, flowers and other everyday items such as balls on their own or under supervision. Playing light games also have a calming effect on residents, helping to relax them. At the same time, it’s beneficial for residents who can’t or don’t communicate well because it encourages them to come together with family members and friends and interact and have fun

Managing director Terry Peel added: “Wellbeing is at the heart of our ethos at Buckshaw and we’ve made a significant financial commitment to make this become a reality. I am confident the Tovertafel system will be a great success, enjoyed for years to come and genuinely improve our wellbeing programmes. As a leading care provider, we strive to provide the best level of care we can and are committed to providing innovative initiatives that improve residents’ wellbeing.”