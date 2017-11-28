New Longton Sports and Social Club raises £750 for NWAAS

Customers of a South Ribble sports and social club have raised £750 for the North West Air Ambulance service (NWAAS).

New Longton Sports and Social Club, based on Chapel Lane in New Longton, raised the funds from its annual President’s summer garden party, and three-day beer festival events.

Keith Winder, President of New Longton Sports and Social Club, said: “Our summer garden party and October beer festival bring hundreds of visitors to the area and we wanted to use the opportunity to raise funds for the service.

“Hopefully, we will never need them but they are there if we do. I had a friend who volunteered a few years ago so I saw first-hand the brilliant, life-saving work they do. I’m really pleased we’ve been able to make a contribution.”

Lynne Whittaker, regional fund-raiser for the NWAAS charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful to New Longton Sports and Social Club for their generous support.

“As a charity which is reliant on donations, funds like these are vital for us to continue our lifesaving work in the North West.”