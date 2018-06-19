New Longton Artists Society mark milestone with super display

Have your say

Imagination led the way for the New Longton Artist’s 50th annual exhibition

From beginner hobby painters to accomplished artists, more than 45 inspired members shared their special projects in a range of media from oils, water colours, acrylics and pastels.

New Longton Artists Society annual exhibition now in its 50th year.

Beautiful pieces of art filled the walls of the two-roomed studio in New Longton Village Hall and chairman John Croft said the latest exhibition demonstrated just how the society continued to go from ‘strength to strength.

He says: “It has just been brilliant and we’re looking forward to the next 50 years.”

Members meet at New Longton Village Hall every Wednesday evening to enjoy a yearly programme of projects, twice a year displaying their talents

With no formal teaching, members look to their fellow artists for inspiration and says committee member Brian Thomas, advice and opinion is always available.

Brian Thomas with work by founder Hazel Titherley

Brian says the group is open to anyone who would like to try their hand at art, regardless of experience.

On Wednesday June 20, Blackpool artist Graham Berry will lead the group through a session on watercolour techniques.

The other big calendar event of the year is the Central Lancashire Fine Art Fair which the group have also hosted for more than 20 years.

The prestigious two-day event, which will be held in October, attracts accomplished artists from across the county who come to display and sell their work.

Chairman John Croft hanging his own art

New Longton Artists meet on Wednesday, New Longton Village Hall, 7.30pm to 10.30pm

http://www.newlongtonartists.com/

www.facebook.com/groups/NewLongtonArtists/