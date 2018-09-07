New Lancaster and district bus network to coincide with reopening of Greyhound Bridge

To coincide with the reopening of Greyhound Bridge, Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire has taken the opportunity to improve the bus network within Lancaster, Heysham and Morecambe.

Stagecoach consulted on proposed changes to the bus services in July and since then has been reviewing comments made to finalise its plans.

Changes to the bus service will see an increase in seats available for customers travelling to the university with Service 1 operating every 10 minutes between Lancaster and the university with double deck buses.

The daytime frequency will also continue until 1900 to better serve those working and studying until later in the day.

Services 2 and 4 will continue to operate every 15 and 30 minutes respectively serving Bowerham and Hala on the way to and from the university.

Service 4 will continue to operate to Lancaster Railway Station, with key morning and afternoon journeys operating directly between the university and the railway station to improve journey times.

In Morecambe, changes to the routings of services offer an improvement in the frequency for customers travelling to Lancaster.

Service 1 will operate every 10 minutes from Heysham Towers to serve Mossgate Park.

Service 6a will be improved to offer twice as many journeys from Westgate to Lancaster with frequency increased to every 30 minutes.

Stagecoach have also included an earlier journey on Service 2 on Sundays from Heysham to Lancaster to help people working on Sundays.

Mark Whitelocks, Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire managing director, said: “We would like to thank all those who contributed to the consultation that we held on our proposals in July, the feedback has been invaluable in refining our proposals.

“The new services will improve capacity on the successful university services and make the experience of travelling to the University better and allow us to keep pace with the increasing student numbers.

“We are also delighted to be able to deliver improvements to customers in Mossgate Park and Westgate.”

Stagecoach welcome the re-opening of Greyhound Bridge and the inclusion of a dedicated bus lane.

Mr Whitelocks added: “Our customers in Lancaster have been patient whilst the works have taken place and suffered from extended journey times.

“The reopening of the bridge and the inclusion of a bus lane will mean that our customers are now able to enjoy faster and more reliable journeys.

“Prioritising buses is key to ensuring that we can provide reliable journey times and attract more people to our services.”

New timetables for the services from September 24 are currently being printed and will be available on buses, from the travel shop at Lancaster Bus Station and the website in the coming days.

For more information on Stagecoach visit www.stagecoachbus.com or go on Twitter @stagecoachCNL.