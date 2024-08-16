New KFC restaurant and takeaway planned for Lancashire town - here's what we know

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new KFC could open soon in Lancashire - if plans are given the geen light.

Bosses at the Hattersley Centre in Ormskirk have applied to West Lancashire Borough Council to change the use of a tile merchant at Unit 11 to a restaurant/ takeaway, with alterations to the external elevations. In the application, they state: “The building is intended to be operated by a major national multiple occupier, KFC.”

The application also seeks permission to operate the KFC between the hours of 8am and 11pm.

25 things you might not have known were made or started in Lancashire - including KFC The applicant states that there are no suitable premises available for such a KFC in Ormskirk town centre, and only one food and beverage offer at Hattersley Centre, which is Costa Coffee. They say: “The proposed development in this instance will meet a market and locational requirement for a small-scale food and beverage facility and is intended to fulfil a role which complements the primary retail function of the existing Retail Park and wider commercial operations. The proposal will therefore help to meet the requirements of the existing customer base who visit the Retail Park and work in the surrounding commercial areas, rather than act as a primary destination in its own right.”

The proposed development does not include the erection of any new buildings or create any new floorspace and access to the site will continue via the existing arrangements for Tile Giant. There will not be any additional parking spaces, but a dropped kerb will be introduced to the front of the unit to provide easy access to the proposed bin store and gates. The proposal also includes provision for the creation of a new bin store compound which will wrap around the side and rear elevation, fenced off by 2.1m high timber cladding.

The side of the unit is proposed to be coated in light grey cladding with the existing roof capping, rainwater pipes and top claddings to be resprayed black. At the rear there will be the installation of four ventilation points.